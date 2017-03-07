Leopardstown: last jumps meeting of the season PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The briefing: betting going and non-runners

LEOPARDSTOWN brings the curtain down on its jump season with Identity Thief bidding to get his season back on track after unseating at the first in the Arkle Novice Chase over the course and distance at the end of January.

Willie Mullins dusts off two French imports Aurko and Bonbon Au Miel, who have been off more than two years, alongside the useful Diakali in the first race as he continues his pursuit of Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers' title race.

Huntingdon racegoers should be in for a treat with the bold front-running mare Desert Queen favourite to win the rescheduled Listed mares's chase for Harry Fry and Noel Fehily.

Today's big races

Leopardstown 2.10 Foxrock Cup Hurdle

Huntingdon 3.30 188Bet Lady Protectress Mares' Chase (Listed)

Leopardstown 3.40 Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Novice Chase

Huntingdon 4.00 188Bet Cambridgeshire National Handicap Chase

Leopardstown 4.10 TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase (Grade B)

Sedgefield 4.20 Collins Seafoods Young Chaser Series Final Handicap Chas

Going update

Huntingdon soft (GoingStick 6.3 from 7.1 hurdle; 6.1 from 6.5 chase)

Leopardstown Heavy - hurdles. Soft to heavy - chases

Sedgefield soft (heavy places on hurdle course)

Non-runners

Huntingdon

2.0 Unblinking

2.30 Pearlita, Good Man Hughie

3.0 Derrintogher Bliss

4.00 Goulanes, Silver Man, Lord Heathfield

4.30 Ryeolliean, Midnight Jitterbug, One Cool Boy

5.00 Alameda, Easyontheeye

5.30 Wick Green

Leopardstown

3.40 Baily Cloud

4.40 James

Sedgefield

2.50 Bat Sheva

3.50 Mo Chailin

4.50 Endeavour

5.20 Oliver's Army

Betting moves

Huntingdon

3.00 Weststreet 5-2 from 7-2

Sedgefield

4.20 Cabragh 8 from 11

Sedgefield

5.20 Wig Wam Wiggle 5-2 from 7-2