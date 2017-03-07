Leopardstown: last jumps meeting of the seasonPICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
The briefing: betting going and non-runners
LEOPARDSTOWN brings the curtain down on its jump season with Identity Thief bidding to get his season back on track after unseating at the first in the Arkle Novice Chase over the course and distance at the end of January.
Willie Mullins dusts off two French imports Aurko and Bonbon Au Miel, who have been off more than two years, alongside the useful Diakali in the first race as he continues his pursuit of Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers' title race.
Huntingdon racegoers should be in for a treat with the bold front-running mare Desert Queen favourite to win the rescheduled Listed mares's chase for Harry Fry and Noel Fehily.
Today's big races
Leopardstown 2.10 Foxrock Cup Hurdle
Huntingdon 3.30 188Bet Lady Protectress Mares' Chase (Listed)
Leopardstown 3.40 Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Novice Chase
Huntingdon 4.00 188Bet Cambridgeshire National Handicap Chase
Leopardstown 4.10 TRI Equestrian Handicap Chase (Grade B)
Sedgefield 4.20 Collins Seafoods Young Chaser Series Final Handicap Chas
Going update
Huntingdon soft (GoingStick 6.3 from 7.1 hurdle; 6.1 from 6.5 chase)
Leopardstown Heavy - hurdles. Soft to heavy - chases
Sedgefield soft (heavy places on hurdle course)
Non-runners
Huntingdon
2.0 Unblinking
2.30 Pearlita, Good Man Hughie
3.0 Derrintogher Bliss
4.00 Goulanes, Silver Man, Lord Heathfield
4.30 Ryeolliean, Midnight Jitterbug, One Cool Boy
5.00 Alameda, Easyontheeye
5.30 Wick Green
Leopardstown
3.40 Baily Cloud
4.40 James
Sedgefield
2.50 Bat Sheva
3.50 Mo Chailin
4.50 Endeavour
5.20 Oliver's Army
Betting moves
Huntingdon
3.00 Weststreet 5-2 from 7-2
Sedgefield
4.20 Cabragh 8 from 11
Sedgefield
5.20 Wig Wam Wiggle 5-2 from 7-2