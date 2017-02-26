Search our News Archive

Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott: could be another big day for him at Naas

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos  

The briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Bruce Jackson 9:00AM 26 FEB 2017 

IT IS getting late in the day to put down a marker for Cheltenham but Naas today has a history of featuring Festival winners and players with the Grade 2 novice hurdle having been won by the likes of Go Native and Annie Power.

Today's renewal has the added interest of whether one of the possible principals Labaik will consent to take part having refused to race in the Royal Bond last time.

There is also not the little matter of a Grade 3 chase that has attracted a runner from Micky Hammond's Yorkshire yard and a big-money handicap chase that could see Gordon Elliott stretch his lead over Willie Mullins in their duel for the Irish trainers' title.

Fontwell hosts its season's feature that is the Grade 2 National Spirit Hurdle but last year's winner Lil Rockerfeller has been ruled out with trainer Neil King reporting him to be off colour.

Today's big races

3.00 Fontwell Park totepool National Spirit Hurdle (Grade 2)

3.20 Naas Woodlands 100 Club Nas Na Riogh Novice Handicap Chase (Grade B)

3.50 Naas Paddy Power Outside App Novice Hurdle (Grade2) 4yo+ 2m

4.20 Naas We Show All Live Racing Chase (Grade 3) 5yo+ 2m.

Going update

Fontwell: Soft (good to soft places) for chases and good to soft, soft in places for hurdles. GoingStick 6.7 from 6.8

Naas: Soft to heavy on hurdles. Heavy for chases

Southwell: Good to soft, soft in places. GoingStick 6.3 from 6.1 this morning.

Non-runners
Fontwell
2.30 4 Johns Luck
3.00 Lil Rockerfeller
4.30 2 Beer Goggles

Naas
2.20 Penance

Southwell
5.10 Out Of Style

Key market movers

Southwell
2.10 Pembroke House 9-2 (from 7)
4.40 Riddlestown 12 (from 14)

 
