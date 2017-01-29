Petit Mouchoir: favourite for the Irish Champion Hurdle PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER

The Sunday Briefing: key betting news, latest going and non-runners

THE withdrawal of Faugheen has robbed the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle of some of its main draw but there is still a Grade 1 race to be won as four go to post at Leopardstown today.

Petir Mouchoir, winner of the Ryanair Hurdle over Christmas, is the new favourite but Faugheen's trainer Willie Mullins, who has won every running since 2011, will try to have a say with Nichols Canyon on a day set to provide more festival clues.

Today's big races

2.00 Leopardstown: Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle (Grade 2)

2.30 Leopardstown: Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1)

3.30 Leopardstown: BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

Going update

Fontwell: Soft, heavy in places (from soft)

Sedgefield: Good to soft, soft in places

Leopardstown: Good, good to yielding in places on Hurdle course

Key non-runners

1.40 Fontwell: Accord, Sergio

3.30 Leopardstown: Faugheen

Market movers

1.40 Fontwell: Versifier, 10-1 (from 33-1); Faheem, 20-1 (from 40-1)

2.10 Fontwell: Cucklington, 7-2 (from 4-1), High Aspirations, 9-2 (from 7-1), Slidecheck, 6-1 (from 15-2)

3.30 Leopardstown: Petit Mouchoir, 8-15 (from 4-7), Nichols Canyon, 9-4 (from 5-2), Ivanovich Gorbatov, 10-1 (from 14-1)

2.50 Sedgefield: Discoverie, 7-2 (from 5-1)

3.20 Sedgefield: Going Concern, 9-4 (from 3-1), Raktiman, 4-1 (from 6-1)

4.20 Sedgefield: Gold Bonnie Raine, 3-1 (from 4-1)