Navan: track stages two valuable chases on Sunday PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sunday briefing: betting, going and nons

VALUABLE contests in Ireland top the bill with Gordon Elliott aiming to end a memorable week with A Toi Phil in the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase at Navan and a pair of graded contests at Limerick.

Carlisle has been abandoned, so Ffos Las completes the schedule on a day for mudlarks.

Today's big races

2.20 Limerick: Kerry Group European Breeders Fund Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 3)

3.45 Navan: Webster Cup Chase (Grade 2)

4.00 Limerick: Charleville Cheese European Breeders Fund Mares Novice Chase (Grade 2)

4.20 Navan: Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Novice Handicap Chase Final (Grade B)

Going update

Carlisle: Abandoned (waterlogging)

Ffos Las: Soft, heavy in places

Limerick: Heavy

Navan: Soft to heavy

Key non-runners

Ffos Las

3.35 1 Aengus

4.45 1 Alfie Spinner; 10 Pithivier

Limerick

3.25 13 Swift

Market movers

2.40 Limerick: Kate Appleby Shoes 6-4 (from 13-8)

5.25 Navan: Jetz 3-1 (from 4)