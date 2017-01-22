Leopardstown: only fixture left in Britain and Ireland on Sunday PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

THE cold snap may have left a blank day in Britain, with Fontwell and Hereford both frozen off, but there is still a quality card in Ireland at Leopardstown for fans to savour.

Last season's Neptune winner Yorkhill makes his second chase start in the Grade 3 "Money Back On Fallers" At Coral.ie Novice Chase, and is odds-on to remain unbeaten over fences for Willie Mullins.

There is also a pair of valuable handicaps, crammed with runners, for punters to unravel, with Gordon Elliott responsible for seven of the 19 runners in the Grade A Coral.ie Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

Elliott has made a good habit of taking out valuable prizes as he bids to remain atop the Irish trainers' championship.

Today's big races

Leopardstown 2.10 "Money Back On Fallers" At Coral.ie Novice Chase (Grade 3)

Leopardstown 2.40 Coral.ie Leopardstown Handicap Chase (Grade A)

Leopardstown 3.10 Coral.ie Hurdle (Grade B Handicap)

Going update

Fontwell: Cancelled, track frozen

Hereford: Cancelled, track frozen

Leopardstown: Good, good to yielding in places (Hurdle), Good (Chase)

Key non-runners

None to report

Market movers

Leopardstown 1.40: Capital Force 8-11f (from 4-5f)

Leopardstown 2.40: Rolly Baby 9-1 (from 12)

Leopardstown 4.10: Bakmaj 9-4f (from 11-4f)