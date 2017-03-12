Sandown: track hosts the Imperial Cup PICTURE: Getty Images

The briefing: betting, going and non-runners

IT IS Imperial Cup day at Sandown where the traditional prelude to the Cheltenham Festival contains the usual clutch of hopefuls out to kick off the first leg of the £50,000 bonus with the plan to follow up at in Gloucestershire next week.

New sponsors Matchbook have reinstated the prize for the double, with the weights headed by probable favourite Fixe Le Cap in one of four races shown from the Esher track on ITV4.

There are a further two races on that channel from Wolverhampton where Ryan Moore, who rode work for Sir Michael Stoute this morning, has two rides including Naadirr in the featured Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes (3.15).

Likely favourite here is Keystroke who bids to extend Jeremy Noseda's good run on the all-weather and could be off to all-weather finals day after this. The rival feature at Dunstall Park is the Lincoln Trial (2.05) in which Top Notch Tonto makes his first start on the all-weather.

Today's big races

Sandown 1.50 EBF Matchbook VIP National Hunt Novices handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

Wolverhampton 2.05 sunbets.co.uk Lincoln Trial Handicap

Sandown 3.00 Matchbook Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

Wolverhampton 3.15 sunbets.co.uk Lady Wulfruna Stakes (Listed).

Sandown 3.35 EBF Stallions/ TBA Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Listed)

Going updates



Ayr: heavy, soft in places



Hereford: soft, good to soft in places



Sandown: Chase: good to soft, good to soft in places. Hurdle: soft good to soft in places on the back straight

Wolverhampton: standard



Chelmsford: standard



Gowran Park: Hurdle: soft to heavy. Chase: heavy

Non Runners

Ayr

2.45 Chidswell, Morning Royalty.

3.55 Sakhee's City, Jonny Delta.

5.35 McGowan's Pass, Reminding

Hereford

4.00 Rock On Ruby

Sandown

2.25 Pete The Feat.

Wolverhampton

1.30 Bush Warrior

3.15 Mise En Rose

3.50 Best Of Me, Mayflair

Chelmsford

5.45 Tavener

6.15 Artscape

Key Market Movers

Sandown

1.20 Deauville Crystal is 5-1 from 6.

3.00 Not Another Muddle is 4-1 from 3

Wolverhampton

2.40 Tafaakhor is 3-1 from 6

4.25 Russion Soul is 3-1 from 4