Melodic Rendezvous: the veteran hurdler set to line up at Newbury

The briefing: betting, going and non-runners

RACING returns to a main terrestrial channel for the first time since New Year's Day when ITV broadcast from Newbury and Doncaster this afternoon where the highlight at the latter course is the Betbright Grimthorpe Handicap Chase (3.35).

As well as a busy card on Town Moor there is a fascinating renewal of the Greatwood Gold Cup down at Newbury where they have had over 11m of overnight rain whilst some of the big players are also represented up at Kelso where it is one of their biggest days of the season highlighted by the Listed Premier Chase.

For Flat fans, as well as a Listed race on the card at Lingfield, there is plenty going on over on "Super Saturday" at Meydan where Postponed is out to record successive wins in the Group 2 Dubai City Of Gold.

Today's big races

Meydan 12.00 Al Bastakiya (Listed).

Meydan 12.35 Mahab Al Shimaal (Group 3).

Meydan 1.10 Dubai City Of Gold (Group 2).

Meydan 1.45 Burj Nahar (Group 3).

Meydan 2.55 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 (Group 1).

Doncaster 3.00 Betbright Mares' Novice Hurdle (Listed).

Newbury 3.15 William Hill "High 5" Supporting Greatwood Gold Cup handicap Chase (Grade 3).

Kelso 3.25 totescoop6 Premier Kelso Novice Hurdle (Grade 2)..

Meydan 3.30 Jebel Hatta (Group 1)

Doncaster 3.35 Betbright Grimthorpe Chase (Class 2),

Kelso 4.00 totepoolliveinfo.comPremier Chase (Listed).

Lingfield 4.20 32Red Spring Cup (Listed).

Going update

Doncaster : Soft

Kelso: Heavy, soft in places (from soft, heavy in places).

Newbury: Chase Soft (from Soft. good to soft in places); Hurdle Soft, heavy in places (from soft).

Lingfield: Standard

Newcastle: Standard

Navan: Heavy

Non-runners

Doncaster

1.50 The Organist (going).

3.00 Avithos (going).

4.10 Jiminy Cricket (going).

5.20 Duffy Allen, Go Go Lucas (both going).

Kelso

3.25 Mirsaale (s/c)

Newbury

2.40 Canton Prince, Sumkindofking, Lodon Prize, Curious Carlos (all going).

4.25 Max Ward (going), Sirabad (s/c).

5.00 Another Stowaway, Hugo's Reflection, Vado Forte (all going).

Lingfield

2.00 Give Us A Belle (s/c).

2.35 Lunar Deity (v/c).

3.45 Bosham (s/c).

Newcastle

7.15 War Department (v/c).

Key Betting moves

Doncaster 4.45 Mustang On is 8-1 from 12.

Kelso 2.50 Forest Des Aigles is 7-2 from 5.

Lingfield 4.20 Volatile is 4-1 from 6.

Newbury 1.30 Hello George is 4-1 from 6; 3.50 Get Rhythm is 8-1 from 12

Newcastle 5.35 Marzouq is 7-2 from 5