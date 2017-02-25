Frodon: is in action in the four runner Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase PICTURE: Getty Images

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

THERE is something for everyone in Britain and Ireland today with jumps fans well served by the presence of Triumph Hurdle contenders including Charli Parcs, Dinaria Des Obeaux and Landofhopeandglory at Kempton and Fairyhouse.

In contrast to those two-milers. Newcastle stages the marathon Eider Chase which is double the distance and will feel it on ground described as Soft, heavy in places.

For Flat fans, the absence of Mutakayyef (first revealed by the Racing Post this morning) from the featured Group 3 Betway Winter Derby only slightly diminishes the card at Lingfield where the Listed Hever Stakes features a fascinating rematch between Lancelot Du Lac and Pretend.

Today's big races

1.45 Fairyhouse Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 3).

1.50 Kempton Betbright Genius Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2).

2.05 Lingfield Betway Hever Sprint Stakes (Listed).

2.25 Kempton Betbright Best For Festival Betting Pendil Novices' Chase (Grade 2).

2.45 Newcastle Betfred Eider Chase (Class 2).

3.00 Kempton Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2).

3.15 Lingfield Betway Winter Derby (Group 3).

3.30 Fairyhouse At The Races Bobbyjo Chase (Grade 3)

3.35 Kempton Betbright Handicap Chase (Grade 3).

Going update

Kempton : good, good to soft in places

Newcastle : soft, heavy in places on the chase course, heavy, soft in places on the hurdles track

Chepstow: soft

Lingfield: standard

Wolverhampton: standard

Fairyhouse: heavy

Key non-runners

Chepstow

2.30 Oscars Way (s/c)

4.50 Ma'ire Rua (s/c)

Lingfield

1.30 Coya (v/c)

2.05 Bowson Fred (v/c)

3.15 Mutakayyef (s/c)

Key market movers

Chepstow

Forza Milan is 11-8 from 7-4

Ballyculla is 7-1 from 10

Lingfield

2.40 Haaf A Sixpence is 8-1 from 7

4.25 Blue Surf is 9-2 from 6

Newcastle

4.30 Eastview Day is 6-1 from 8