Thistlecrack: headline act on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

WELCOME to Cheltenham Festival Trials Day which promises to be one of the highlights of the winter and a potentially defining day in the outcome of the season's biggest races.

Not only is Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack in action but festival hotpots Unowhatimeanharry and Un De Sceaux also feature on the high-quality card, while at Doncaster top-class mare Vroum Vroum Mag is the headline act.

Today's big races

1.25 Doncaster: Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)

1.45 Cheltenham: Spectra Cyber Security Solutions Clarence House Chase (Grade 1)

2.15 Cheltenham: BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase (Grade 2)

2.30 Doncaster: Sky Bet Lightning Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

3.05 Doncaster: olbg.com Doncaster Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2)

3.25 Cheltenham: Neptune Investment Management Classic Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)

3.40 Doncaster: Sky Bet Handicap Chase (Listed)

4.00 Cheltenham: galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2)

10.40 Gulfstream: Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (Grade 1)

Going update

Cheltenham: Soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft); Cross-country: good to soft, good in places (from good, good to soft in places)

Doncaster: Good

Kempton: Standard

Lingfield: Standard

Uttoxeter: Chase course, Heavy (from soft, heavy in places); Hurdles, Soft, heavy in places (from frozen in places)

Key non-runners

12.00 Cheltenham: Jazzy

2.25 Lingfield: Take The Helm

3.40 Doncaster: Tenor Nivernais (runs in 1.10 Cheltenham)

Market moves

4.15 Doncaster: Marias Benefit: 7-1 (from 16-1)