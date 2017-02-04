Sandown: stages the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and Contenders Hurdle PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

FROM Surrey to Scotland, there are exciting contests at every turn on a day certain to serve up some significant Cheltenham Festival pointers.

Buveur D'Air goes on trial for the Champion Hurdle in the Contenders Hurdle at Sandown, where the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase is also staged, while Musselburgh hosts day one of its expanded Cheltenham trials weekend. All the big races are screened on ITV4.

>> Today's big races

1.30 Musselburgh bet365 Scottish Triumph Hurdle Trial Juvenile Hurdle (Listed Race)

1.50 Sandown Betfred "Follow Us On Twitter" Contenders Hurdle (Listed Race)

2.00 Lingfield Betway Best Odds Guaranteed Plus Cleves Stakes (Listed Race)

2.05 Musselburgh bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase

2.25 Sandown Betfred TV Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

2.45 Wetherby totepool Towton Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

2.50 Fairyhouse Coolmore Soldier Of Fortune Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 3)

3.00 Sandown Betfred Mobile Heroes Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

3.05 Lingfield Betway Winter Derby Trial Stakes (Listed Race)

3.15 Musselburgh bet365 Scottish County Hurdle (Listed Race)

4.30 Fairyhouse Coolmore Champs Elysees European Breeders Fund Mares Flat Race (Listed)

>> Going update

Fairyhouse: Soft to heavy

Musselburgh: Good

Newcastle: Standard

Lingfield: Standard

Sandown: Chase - Soft, heavy in places (from soft); Hurdle - Heavy, back straight soft (from soft, heavy in places)

Wetherby: Soft

>> Key non-runners

3.00 Sandown Little Boy Boru

4.05 Sandown Chorus Of Lies

>> Market movers

1.15 Sandown Dream Bolt 5-1 (from 13-2)

3.05 Lingfield Grendisar 5-2 (from 3)

4.00 Fairyhouse Calin Des Ongrais 4-1 (from 6)