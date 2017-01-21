Haydock: no problems for racing on Saturday PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

ASCOT and Taunton may have fallen bay the wayside but there is still plenty for jumps fans to enjoy at Haydock where the main interest is provided by the British debut of Alary in the featured Peter Marsh Chase (3.15).

Just 35 minutes earlier The New One also takes centre stage when he attempts to win the stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial for the third year in a row.

ITV4 now cover four races from the Merseyside course which are the 1.30, 2.05, 2.40 and 3.15 There are also five races from Haydock in this weeks Scoop6 plus the featured Betway Handicap at Lingfield (2.35).

Today's Big Races

Haydock 1.30 Star Sports Cheltenham Preview Evening Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

Haydock 2.05 Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2).

Lingfield 2.35 Betway Handicap.

Haydock 2.40 stanjames.com Champion Hurdle Trial Hurdle (Grade 2).

Haydock 3.15 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase (Grade 2).

Going update

Ascot: Abandoned, track frozen.

Haydock: Soft

Taunton: Abandoned, frozen in places -4C overnight.and no chance of improvement

Lingfield: Standard

Newcastle: Standard

Navan: Soft

Key non-runners

Haydock

12.55 Centurius (vc)

2.40 Melodic Rendezvous (sc).

4.20 Desert Cry (sc).

Lingfield

12.50 Ice Royal (sc).

1.25 Expresso Freddo (1.25).

2.35 Rydan (sc).

Newcastle

8.45 Doadeer (sc).

9.15 Zoravan (vc),

Market Movers

Haydock 3.50 Wuff is 3-1 from 7-2.

Lingfield 2.35 Erhaaf is 5-1 from 6.

Newcastle 6.45 Dynamo Walt is 7-2 from 4.

Navan 1.35 Rennell is 4-1 from 6.