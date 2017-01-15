Search our News Archive

Nuts a cracking bet back on testing ground

Nuts Well

2.10 Kelso

Back at 11-1 generally



Ann Hamilton's gelding looks a bit overpriced returned to his favoured conditions for the first time since April, writes Pietro Innocenzi.

On that occasion, Nuts Well won easily on soft ground at Newcastle, following up an equally smooth success on heavy ground at the track the previous month. Since then he has run four times on much quicker going. He fared pretty well at Wetherby in October, but he often struggles to go the pace on a decent surface - as was evident at Musselburgh two weeks ago.

This stiff track on testing going should be much more to his liking and he's only 4lb higher than for his last win.