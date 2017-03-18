Who will follow Don Cossack into the Gold Cup record books? PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Cheltenham Briefing: betting news, going and non-runners

THE FINAL day of the festival promises to be the most absorbing yet as the universally popular jumps horse Cue Card tries to add the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup to his bulging trophy cabinet.

It will be a hard act to follow Thursday when Willie Mullins claimed four wins, equalling his own record for a one day haul at the meeting, and Ireland won six out of seven races, but the Gold Cup never disappoints.

Cue Card contests his sixth festival. He has won the Champion Bumper and the Ryanair Chase and would surely have gone close to winning last year's Gold Cup if he had not come down at the third last when very much in contention.

His stablemate Native River, the Hennessy and Welsh National winner, is one of his chief opponents while Djakadam is on a mission of his own having finished in second twice in the last two years, a spot Willie Mullins feels he has stood too many times after a Gold Cup.

On the rest of the card Defi Du Seuil goes for a seven-timer in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, Death Duty is Gordon Elliott's best chance of a fourth festival winner in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle while in the St James's Place Foxhunters On The Fringe bids for history by becoming the first three-time winner of the race.

Plenty of drama is guaranteed too from the three highly competitive handicaps.

Today's festival races

1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10 Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

3.30 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

4.10 St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup

4.50 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

5.30 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup (Grade 3)

Going update

Cheltenham: Good

Fakenham: Good

Lingfield: Standard

Wolverhampton: Standard

Non-runners

Cheltenham

1.30 8 King Julien (vet's certificate, lame)

2.10 8 Mick Jazz (self certificate, lame)

3.30 5 Empire Of Dirt (self certificate, stiff)

Wolverhampton

5.45 Noble Act, Rockalater

7.15 George Bailey, Celerity, Neptune Star

7.45 Vocalisation, Sheila's Return

Market movers

1.30 Cheltenham Defi Du Seuil 11-4 (from 9-4)

2.10 Cheltenham Ivanovich Gorbatov 8-1 (from 12-1), Wait For Me 9-1 (from 16-1)

2.50 Cheltenham Death Duty 7-4 (from 2-1)

4.10 Cheltenham On The Fringe 6-4 (from 7-4), Wonderful Charm 5-1 (from 11-2)

5.30 Cheltenham Le Prezien 9-2 (from 6-1)

2.00 Fakenham Caprice, 100-30 (from 5-1)

1.10 Lingfield Little Kipling, 11-8 (from 7-4)

3.45 Lingfield Mr Tyrell, 15-8 (from 5-2)

7.15 Wolverhampton Dream Ally, 7-2 (from 4-1), Castlerea Tess, 9-4 (from 5-2)

7.45 Wolverhampton Our Jock 5-2 (from 11-4)