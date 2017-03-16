More action comes thick and fast on day three of the Cheltenham Festival PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Cheltenham briefing: betting news, going and non-runners

RACING moves from the Old to the New course for the third day of the festival and Willie Mullins will be hoping it brings a change of fortune after the dampener of Douvan's defeat.

But others like Gordon Elliott, Nicky Henderson and Noel Fehily will be hoping their memorable festivals are not finished just yet.

Fehily could make it three championship races in three days with Unowhatimeanharry in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle after his Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase successes.

Bookmakers have handed Gordon Elliott the leading trainer title after his fifth win on Wednesday but he could be far from finished with the Mullins' record of eight wins at the meeting under threat.

Then there is the romance of the small stable with high hopes that is Debra Hamer and her leading light Tobefair, who is vying for favouritism in the Pertemps Final as he bids to make it eight wins in a row.

Today's Cheltenham races

1.30 JLT Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

2.10 Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Listed)

2.50 Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

3.30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

4.50 Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2)

5.30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders' Handicap Chase

Going update

Cheltenham: good, good to soft in places after 10mm of watering overnight

Chelmsford: standard

Hexham heavy, soft in places

Towcester: soft (good to soft in places added Thursday morning. GoingStick 8.1 from 7.7)

Dundalk: standard

Non-runners

Cheltenham

3.30 Dedigout (going), Yanworth, Un Temps Pour Tout and The New One

Chelmsford

4.45 Roy's Legacy

5.45 Major Valentine

7.45 Lady Makfi

Towcester

1.55 Have A Go Hero

4.35 Viking Mistress

5.15 Catch Tammy

Market movers

Well-formed markets are not moving much but Un De Sceaux is an uneasy favourite for the Ryanair, out to 3-1.

Others

1.30 Flying Angel 12 from 16

2.10 Rocklander 16 from 20

3.30 Snow Falcon attracting each-way support and 16 from 20

4.50 Verdana Blue 20 from 40 and Dusky Legend 25 from 33

5.30 Unioniste 28 from 40

Towcester

2.35 Grams And Ounces 4 from 15-2

Hexham

4.25 Woodford County 11-2 from 8

