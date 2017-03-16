Cheltenham day two: can Willie Mullins strike back? PICTURE: Getty Images

The Cheltenham briefing: betting news, going and non-runners

WEDNESDAY'S big question is will Willie Mullins join the party that Nicky Henderson and Gordon Elliott started in spectacular fashion on Tuesday?

Ireland's champion trainer endured his first blank Tuesday in nine years and today tries to fill in one of the races missing from his festival roll of honour the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Douvan is his champion back for a third year after success in the Supreme and Arkle in the last two years and looking to stretch his unbeaten run to 15 and a ninth Grade 1.

Henderson has more chances to make it another memorable festival with the likes of Might Bite in the RSA and Divin Bere in the Fred Winter.

The all-time leading festival trainer is fully plugged in after his Champion winner Buveur D'Air and Arkle hero Altior both wore ear plugs.

Elliott will be looking to hit back with another Gigginstown House Stud contender Tombstone, who dodged the Champion Hurdle after connections felt the handicapper had been kind to him in the Coral Cup.

Today's Cheltenham races

1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10 RSA Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

2.50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

3.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

4.10 Glenfarcas Chase (A Cross Country Chase)

4.50 Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

5.30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)

Going update

Cheltenham: Chase and hurdle - Good to soft, good in places (from good to soft); Cross-country - Good, good to soft in places (from good to soft good in places)

Huntingdon: Good to soft (taking out the soft in places)

Newcastle: Standard

Southwell: Standard

Non-runners

Cheltenham

2.50 Carrig Cathal (self-cert, stiff)

5.30 Someday (lame)

Huntingdon

5.05 Fact Flow

Southwell

3.15 Chestnut Storm

3.55 Vroom

4.35 Captain Joe

5.15 Stun Gun

Market movers

Celebrations clearly carried on well into the night as there are no discernable early betting moves apart from Might Bite (3 from 7-2), although there is still 4-1 elsewhere.

Huntingdon

1.45 So Celebre 5-4 from 9-4

3.45 Quill Art 3 from 4

