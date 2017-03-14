The wait is finally over with the tapes going up for the Supreme at 1.30 PICTURE: Getty Images

The Cheltenham briefing: betting news, going and non-runners

AT LAST. The day many fans have been waiting 361 days for is finally upon us.

There have been heartbreaks and headaches aplenty on the way, but today's is such a strong card we will scarcely notice those missing once the tapes go up for the Supreme and we rejoice in that spine-tingling roar.

The Stan James Champion Hurdle is traditionally the first day's feature race and is a fascinating affair despite the absence of the two latest winners, Faugheen and Annie Power. However, it's quite conceivable that the best hurdler on the card is running elsewhere on it.

For last year's Supreme Novices' winner Altior would probably be favourite if he wasn't running instead in the Racing Post Arkle - and if his trainer Nicky Henderson, bidding for a record sixth win in the race, wasn't saddling three very credible alternatives.

The feature race on day one has lost an interesting outsider, however, with Ch'Tibello a late withdrawal with an infected foot.

Whether you are going to Cheltenham, watching on ITV or Racing UK, or else following on racingpost.com, stand by for some sensational sport.

Today's big races at Cheltenham

1.30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

2.10 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

3.30 Stan James Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

4.10 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.50 JT McNamara National Hunt Chase (Grade 2)

5.30 Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase (Listed Race)

Going update

Cheltenham: Good to soft

Sedgefield: Soft, good to soft in places

Southwell: Standard

Wolverhampton: Standard

Key non-runners

2.50 Cheltenham (21) Antony (self cert, temperature)

3.30 Cheltenham (3) Ch'Tibello (self cert, infected foot)

4.10 Cheltenham (4) Colin's Sister (vet's cert, bruised foot)

Market movers

2.50 Cheltenham Singlefarmpayment 13-2 (from 8-1), A Good Skin 25-1 (from 33-1)

3.30 Cheltenham Yanworth 11-4 (from 3-1)

4.10 Cheltenham Rock On The Moor 50-1 (from 66-1)

4.50 Cheltenham Tiger Roll 16-1 (from 20-1), Arbre De Vie 20-1 (from 25-1)

5.30 Cheltenham Two Taffs 10-1 (from 14-1), Tully East 12-1 (from 16-1)

