Richard Fahey trains the favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup; Growl

  PICTURE: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: key betting news, latest going & NRs

 By Mark Storey 8:54AM 17 SEP 2016 

Today's big races

1.45 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes

2.00 Ayr: William Hill Firth Of Clyde Stakes

2.15 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes

2.35 Ayr: William Hill Ayr Silver Cup

2.50 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Handicap

3.25 Newbury: Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes

3,45 Ayr: William Hill Ayr Gold Cup

3.50 Newmarket: Betfred Cesarewitch Trial Stakes

Going update

Ayr: Good to soft

Newbury:  Soft, good to soft in places

Newmarket: Good, good to soft in places

Catterick: Good

Listowel: Soft, yielding to soft in places

Key non-runners:

Ayr

2.00: Moonlit Show

3.45: Final Venture

4.55: Sakhee's Return

Newbury

1.10: Mishari, Sultan Baybars

1.45: The Grey Gatsby

2.15: Medici Banchiere, Mokarris, Repton

2.50:  Lord Ben Stack

3.25: Goldream, Lord Of The Land, Muthmir, Willytheconqueror, Priceless

4.00: Evergate, Jumping Jack

4.35: Winter Rose, Gambit, Owaseyf, Hitman, Danecase, Peter Park, Jan Steen

5.05: Big Sigh, Emmaus, Time Zone

Newmarket

2.40: Case Key

3.50 Percy Veer

4.25 Phantara

5.35 Storm Rock

Market movers

Ayr 3.45: Absolutely So 16-1 (from 28s)

Newmarket 3.50: Perceus 12-1 (from 20s)

 
