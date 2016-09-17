Richard Fahey trains the favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup; GrowlPICTURE: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: key betting news, latest going and non-runners
Today's big races
1.45 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes
2.00 Ayr: William Hill Firth Of Clyde Stakes
2.15 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes
2.35 Ayr: William Hill Ayr Silver Cup
2.50 Newbury: Dubai Duty Free Handicap
3.25 Newbury: Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes
3,45 Ayr: William Hill Ayr Gold Cup
3.50 Newmarket: Betfred Cesarewitch Trial Stakes
Going update
Ayr: Good to soft
Newbury: Soft, good to soft in places
Newmarket: Good, good to soft in places
Catterick: Good
Listowel: Soft, yielding to soft in places
Key non-runners:
Ayr
2.00: Moonlit Show
3.45: Final Venture
4.55: Sakhee's Return
Newbury
1.10: Mishari, Sultan Baybars
1.45: The Grey Gatsby
2.15: Medici Banchiere, Mokarris, Repton
2.50: Lord Ben Stack
3.25: Goldream, Lord Of The Land, Muthmir, Willytheconqueror, Priceless
4.00: Evergate, Jumping Jack
4.35: Winter Rose, Gambit, Owaseyf, Hitman, Danecase, Peter Park, Jan Steen
5.05: Big Sigh, Emmaus, Time Zone
Newmarket
2.40: Case Key
3.50 Percy Veer
4.25 Phantara
5.35 Storm Rock
Market movers
Ayr 3.45: Absolutely So 16-1 (from 28s)
Newmarket 3.50: Perceus 12-1 (from 20s)