Vibrato Valtat (Noel Fehily)

Vibrato Valtat: popular in the market for the 2.05 at Kempton

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Jon Lees 8:35AM 14 JAN 2017 

RACING has beaten the elements to deliver a full programme of fixtures.

The Betfred Classic at Warwick and 32Red Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton could provide the highlights from the best of the action, which will be shown on ITV4.

>> Today's big races

1.50 Warwick: Betfred Mobile Hampton Novices Chase

2.05 Kempton: 32Red Casino Chase

2.10 Punchestown: Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novices Hurdle

2.40 Kempton: 32Red Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle

3.00 Warwick: Neptune Investment Management Novices Hurdle

3.35 Warwick: Betfred Classic Handicap Chase

>> Going update

Kempton: Good to soft (soft in places)

Lingfield: Standard

Punchestown: Soft (chase course, soft to heavy in places)

Warwick: Soft (heavy in places)

Wetherby: Good to soft (good in places)

Wolverhampton: Standard

>> Key non-runners

3.00 Warwick: Fountains Windfall

>> Market movers

2.05 Kempton: Vibrato Valtat 2-1 (from 5-2)

3.00 Warwick: Peregrine Run 5-2 (from 3-1)

 
