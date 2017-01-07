It is 32Red Tolworth Hurdle day at SandownPICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: Key betting news, going and NRs
THERE is a new home for racing today on ITV4 with the 32Red Tolworth Novices' Hurdle (2.35) the highlight on a card at Sandown that also includes the final of the Veterans' Chase series.
Colin Tizzard and Paul Nicholls are represented in both races with exciting youngsters Finian's Oscar and Capitaine clashing before Theatrical Star (Tizzard) takes on the Nicholls pair Rocky Creek and Aerial 35 minutes later.
Today's big races
Sandown 12.45: 32Red.com Mares' Hurdle (Listed)
Sandown 1.50: 32Red Casino Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Wincanton 2.05: Bathwick Tyres Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Sandown 2.25: 32Red Tolworth Novices Hurdle (Grade 1)
Sandown 3.00: 32Red Veterans' Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Sandown 3.35: 32Red.com handicap Hurdle (Class2)
Going Update
Sandown Chase: Soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft, soft in places) Hurdle: Soft, heavy in places (from soft, good to soft in places).
Wincanton: Soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft, soft in places)- fog is rolling in
Newcastle: Soft
Lingfield: Standard
Wolverhampton: Standard
Cork: Soft (soft to heavy on Chase course).
Key non-runners
Sandown
3.00 Saint Are, Forgotten Gold
3.35 Faithful Mount
Lingfield
12.40 Life Happy
2.55 Fille The Force
Wolverhampton
6.15 Bluff Crag
6.45 Sebastian's Wish, Filament Of Gold
7.15 Breakheart
8.15 Nuptials, Lawfilly
8.45 Ahead Of Time
Market Movers
Cork 4.10 Drumconnor Lad 6-4 (from 7-4)
Lingfield 12.05 License To Thrill 7-2 (from 9-2)
Lingfield 1.10 Billyoakes 4-1 (from 11-2).
Newcastle 1.35 Bigirononhiship 5-2 (from 100-30)
Wincanton: 1.30 Captain McGinley 100-30 (from 9-2)