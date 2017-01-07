Search our News Archive

Connetable: winning at Sandown

It is 32Red Tolworth Hurdle day at Sandown

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: Key betting news, going and NRs

 By David Milnes 9:47AM 7 JAN 2017 

THERE is a new home for racing today on ITV4 with the 32Red Tolworth Novices' Hurdle (2.35) the highlight on a card at Sandown that also includes the final of the Veterans' Chase series.

Colin Tizzard and Paul Nicholls are represented in both races with exciting youngsters Finian's Oscar and Capitaine clashing before Theatrical Star (Tizzard) takes on the Nicholls pair Rocky Creek and Aerial 35 minutes later.

Today's big races
Sandown 12.45: 32Red.com Mares' Hurdle (Listed)
Sandown 1.50: 32Red Casino Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Wincanton 2.05: Bathwick Tyres Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Sandown 2.25: 32Red Tolworth Novices Hurdle (Grade 1)
Sandown 3.00: 32Red Veterans' Handicap Chase (Class 2)
Sandown 3.35: 32Red.com handicap Hurdle (Class2)

Going Update

Sandown Chase: Soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft, soft in places) Hurdle: Soft, heavy in places (from soft, good to soft in places).

Wincanton: Soft, good to soft in places (from good to soft, soft in places)- fog is rolling in

Newcastle: Soft

Lingfield: Standard

Wolverhampton: Standard

Cork: Soft (soft to heavy on Chase course).

Key non-runners

Sandown
3.00 Saint Are, Forgotten Gold
3.35 Faithful Mount

Lingfield
12.40 Life Happy
2.55 Fille The Force

Wolverhampton
6.15 Bluff Crag
6.45 Sebastian's Wish, Filament Of Gold
7.15 Breakheart
8.15 Nuptials, Lawfilly
8.45 Ahead Of Time

Market Movers

Cork 4.10 Drumconnor Lad 6-4 (from 7-4)
Lingfield 12.05 License To Thrill 7-2 (from 9-2)
Lingfield 1.10 Billyoakes 4-1 (from 11-2).
Newcastle 1.35 Bigirononhiship 5-2 (from 100-30)
Wincanton: 1.30 Captain McGinley 100-30 (from 9-2)

 
