The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

PLENTY of attention will be on ITV, whose racing coverage begins today, but those looking on should not forget some of the sport's greatest characters have never held a microphone.

Cheltenham's meeting is the pick of the action and the BetBright Dipper Novices' Chase could produce a superstar with Clan Des Obeaux in action for Paul Nicholls.

Nicholls has a glint in his eye when talking about the youngster who could be a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse one day, while Neil King has as much, if not more, affection for his leading light Lil Rockerfeller, who runs in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

There are also meetings at Catterick, Exeter, Fairyhouse, Fakenham, Musselburgh, Southwell and Tramore, although the world's best Flat horse Arrogate will not run in the States tonight as conditions at Santa Anita are not suitable.

Going update

Catterick good to soft, soft in places

Cheltenham good

Exeter good to soft, soft in places

Fairyhouse soft

Fakenham good to soft

Musselburgh good

Southwell standard

Tramore soft

Market movers

Vyta Du Roc 9-2 (from 11-2) 12.50 Cheltenham

Coo Star Sivola 7-2 (from 4) 12.15 Cheltenham

Cap Soleil 7-4 (from 2) 3.40 Cheltenham