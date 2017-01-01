Cheltenham: track's card starts at 12.15PICTURE: Getty Images
The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners
PLENTY of attention will be on ITV, whose racing coverage begins today, but those looking on should not forget some of the sport's greatest characters have never held a microphone.
Cheltenham's meeting is the pick of the action and the BetBright Dipper Novices' Chase could produce a superstar with Clan Des Obeaux in action for Paul Nicholls.
Nicholls has a glint in his eye when talking about the youngster who could be a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse one day, while Neil King has as much, if not more, affection for his leading light Lil Rockerfeller, who runs in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.
There are also meetings at Catterick, Exeter, Fairyhouse, Fakenham, Musselburgh, Southwell and Tramore, although the world's best Flat horse Arrogate will not run in the States tonight as conditions at Santa Anita are not suitable.
Today's big races
Cheltenham 1.25: BetBright Dipper Novices´ Chase
Cheltenham 3.10: Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle
Going update
Catterick good to soft, soft in places
Cheltenham good
Exeter good to soft, soft in places
Fairyhouse soft
Fakenham good to soft
Musselburgh good
Southwell standard
Tramore soft
Market movers
Vyta Du Roc 9-2 (from 11-2) 12.50 Cheltenham
Coo Star Sivola 7-2 (from 4) 12.15 Cheltenham
Cap Soleil 7-4 (from 2) 3.40 Cheltenham