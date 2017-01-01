Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

CHELTENHAM

Cheltenham: track's card starts at 12.15

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By James Burn 8:21AM 1 JAN 2017 

PLENTY of attention will be on ITV, whose racing coverage begins today, but those looking on should not forget some of the sport's greatest characters have never held a microphone.

Cheltenham's meeting is the pick of the action and the BetBright Dipper Novices' Chase could produce a superstar with Clan Des Obeaux in action for Paul Nicholls.

RELATED LINKS

Nicholls has a glint in his eye when talking about the youngster who could be a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse one day, while Neil King has as much, if not more, affection for his leading light Lil Rockerfeller, who runs in the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

There are also meetings at Catterick, Exeter, Fairyhouse, Fakenham, Musselburgh, Southwell and Tramore, although the world's best Flat horse Arrogate will not run in the States tonight as conditions at Santa Anita are not suitable.

Today's big races

Cheltenham 1.25: BetBright Dipper Novices´ Chase
Cheltenham 3.10: Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle

Going update

Catterick good to soft, soft in places
Cheltenham good
Exeter good to soft, soft in places
Fairyhouse soft
Fakenham good to soft
Musselburgh good
Southwell standard
Tramore soft

Market movers

Vyta Du Roc 9-2 (from 11-2) 12.50 Cheltenham
Coo Star Sivola 7-2 (from 4) 12.15 Cheltenham
Cap Soleil 7-4 (from 2) 3.40 Cheltenham

 
News Archive

Search