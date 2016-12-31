Newbury: stages the Challow Hurdle at 1.50 PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

A SPECTACULAR Saturday this may not be, but there is still Grade 1 action to enjoy with Newbury's programme highlighted by the Betfred-backed Challow Hurdle.

The novices' prize has been won by some high-class performers and this year, as usual, it brings together a field of unexposed talent, with the race's market leader being the Dan Skelton-trained Robin Roe, an easy winner at Aintree last time.

Nicky Henderson saddles Cultivator, while later on the card he bids to win the introductory hurdle for the tenth time in the last 11 years. He does so with three runners, one of which, William Henry, is the odds-on favourite. Also set to start at prohibitive odds, in this case at Warwick, is Henderson's exciting novice chaser Buveur D'Air.

Television viewers should note there is no mainstream coverage this afternoon, as a result of which Racing UK is making its content free to air.

Today's big races

Newbury 1.50: Betfred Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Going update

Lingfield: Standard

Newbury: Good to soft (soft in places on hurdles course)

Punchestown: Soft

Uttoxeter: Chase - heavy, soft in places; Hurdles - soft, heavy in places

Warwick: Soft (good to soft in places on chase course)

Key non-runners

Uttoxeter 1.40: (7) Aliandy

Uttoxeter 2.15: (8) Mercian Prince

Market movers

Newbury 2.25: Romain De Senam 11-4 (from 100-30 general)

Punchestown 2.30: Duke Cass 5-2 (from 4 with Ladbrokes)

Lingfield 3.45: Pharoh Jake 4 (from 11-2 with Betfair)

Uttoxeter 3.25: Pearl Royale 4-5 (from 5-4 with Paddy Power)