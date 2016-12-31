Newbury: stages the Challow Hurdle at 1.50PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners
A SPECTACULAR Saturday this may not be, but there is still Grade 1 action to enjoy with Newbury's programme highlighted by the Betfred-backed Challow Hurdle.
The novices' prize has been won by some high-class performers and this year, as usual, it brings together a field of unexposed talent, with the race's market leader being the Dan Skelton-trained Robin Roe, an easy winner at Aintree last time.
Nicky Henderson saddles Cultivator, while later on the card he bids to win the introductory hurdle for the tenth time in the last 11 years. He does so with three runners, one of which, William Henry, is the odds-on favourite. Also set to start at prohibitive odds, in this case at Warwick, is Henderson's exciting novice chaser Buveur D'Air.
Television viewers should note there is no mainstream coverage this afternoon, as a result of which Racing UK is making its content free to air.
Today's big races
Newbury 1.50: Betfred Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
Going update
Lingfield: Standard
Newbury: Good to soft (soft in places on hurdles course)
Punchestown: Soft
Uttoxeter: Chase - heavy, soft in places; Hurdles - soft, heavy in places
Warwick: Soft (good to soft in places on chase course)
Key non-runners
Uttoxeter 1.40: (7) Aliandy
Uttoxeter 2.15: (8) Mercian Prince
Market movers
Newbury 2.25: Romain De Senam 11-4 (from 100-30 general)
Punchestown 2.30: Duke Cass 5-2 (from 4 with Ladbrokes)
Lingfield 3.45: Pharoh Jake 4 (from 11-2 with Betfair)
Uttoxeter 3.25: Pearl Royale 4-5 (from 5-4 with Paddy Power)