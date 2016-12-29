Search our News Archive

Nichols Canyon (Ruby Walsh)

Nichols Canyon: bidding to defend his Ryanair Hurdle crown

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Mark Scully 8:45AM 29 DEC 2016 

LEOPARDSTOWN'S Christmas festival draws to a close with even more Grade 1 action, as Nichols Canyon bids to retain his Ryanair Hurdle crown.

His trainer, Willie Mullins, has enjoyed a sensational festive period and Andrea and Graham Wylie's charge is set to go off a warm favourite to bag an eighth Grade 1 success.

Earlier in the afternoon, a clutch of top novices will do battle for the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase over 3m, a race likely to contain significant Cheltenham Festival clues.

Mullins is also expected to go very close in the Grade 3 Willis Towers Watson European Breeders Fund Mares Hurdle, with Let's Dance a short priced favourite, while over at Limerick he also boasts a pair of runners in the Grade 2 Guiness Novice Hurdle.

Today's big races

Leopardstown 1.20: Willis Towers Watson European Breeders Fund Mares Hurdle (Grade 3)

Limerick 1.45: Guinness Novice Hurdle (Grade 2)

Leopardstown 1.55: Neville Hotels Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Leopardstown 2.30: Ryanair Hurdle (Grade 1)

Going update

Doncaster: Good to soft (good in places on hurdle course)

Kelso: Good to soft (soft in places)

Leopardstown: Yielding (yielding to soft in places)

Limerick: Soft to heavy

Southwell: Standard

Meydan: Fast

Market movers

Southwell 11.45: Medicine Hat 11-8 (from 6-4)

Limerick 1.10: Crest 11-8 (from 13-8)

Limerick 1.45: Rathnure Rebel 5-6 (from evens)

Kelso 2.45: Just Georgie 7-2 (from 4-1)

Leopardstown 3.35: Burren Life evens (froms 11-10)

Key non-runners

None to report

 
