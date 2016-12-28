Valseur Lido: could press Gold Cup claims with Lexus win PICTURE: Alain Barr (racingpost.com/photos)

The briefing: key betting news, going and NRs

THE festive action rolls on, with day three of Leopardstown's four-day Christmas festival providing a brace of Grade 1 highlights.

Thistlecrack laid down a mighty marker for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup with his King George victory, and now the heavyweights of the Irish jumping scene can attempt to deliver a riposte in the Lexus Chase.

Valseur Lido looked exciting when strolling home in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal last month, and he faces a seasoned Grade 1 performer in Djakadam, who won the John Durkan last time out.

Willie Mullins decided against sending Vroum Vroum Mag to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle over 2m, but she is odds-on to win the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at 3m.

The versatile mare should take all the beating but faces the interesting Nicky Henderson newcomer Kotkikova, who was dominant when trained in France.

>> Today's big races

Leopardstown 1.50 Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1)

Limerick 2.15 Irish Independent Hurdle (Listed)

Leopardstown 3.00 Lexus Chase (Grade 1)

>> Going update

Catterick Good to soft, good in places INSPECTION 9.30AM

Leicester Chase: Good to Firm, Good in places. Hurdle: Good to Soft, Soft in places. Good to Soft on the Flat course crossings. INSPECTION 10AM

Leopardstown Yielding

Limerick Heavy

Lingfield Standard

>> Market movers

Leopardstown 1.20 Acapella Bourgeois 3-1 (from 7-2)

Catterick 2.45 Major Ridge 11-1 (from 14)

Leopardstown 3.00 Djakadam 7-4f (from 15-8f)

Leicester 3.40 Timoteo 11-4f (from 100-30f)

>> Key non-runners

None to report