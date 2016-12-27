Native River goes for a rare double in the Welsh Grand National PICTURE: Getty Images

The Briefing: key betting news, going and NRs

IF BOXING DAY is for the purists, then the following day is for the punters. It is a day where the big handicaps take centre stage, headed by the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

The Welsh National and Hennessy have both launched many a ship towards the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but rarely are both won by the same horse in a season. That is what Native River aims to pull off at 2.40.

Over in Ireland, there is also top handicap action, the Paddy Power Chase (3.00). Ruby Walsh has eschewed festive indulgence to try to make the 10st 1lb on favourite The Crafty Butcher, a move that has the punters salivating.

Away from the handicaps it is the 2m chasers who get to show off. At Kempton there is the Wayward Lad and Desert Orchid, the former giving Altior right of reply after Min's success yesterday and the latter providing an interesting clash between Sire De Grugy and Special Tiara.

Douvan has dominated the 2m division by proxy so far, but he steps into open Grade 1 company for the first time in Leopardstown's 1.20, the Paddy Power Cashcard Chase.

Today's big races

1.20 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Cashcard Chase

1.25 Chepstow: Coral Proud Supporters Of British Horse Racing Handicap Hurdle

1.45 Kempton: 32Red.com Wayward Lad Novices' Chase

1.55 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle

2.00 Chepstow: coral.co.uk Future Champions Finale Juvenile Hurdle

2.20 Kempton: 32Red Desert Orchid Chase

2.40 Chepstow: Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase

3.00 Leopardstown: Paddy Power Chase (Handicap)

3.15 Chepstow: coral.co.uk Best Price Guaranteed On Horse Racing Handicap Chase

3.30 Kempton: 32Red.com Handicap Chase

Going update

Chepstow: Good to soft (soft in places)

Kempton: Good (good to soft in places)

Leopardstown: Yielding

Limerick: Heavy

Wetherby: Good to soft

Wolverhampton: Standard

Market movers

12.40 Kempton: Imari Kid 16-1 (from 25s)

2.20 Kempton: Sir Valentino 10-1 (from 12s)

3.30 Kempton: Bally Longford 7-2 (from 9-2)

Key non-runners

12.20 Chepstow: Icey Steel

2.35 Wetherby: Dig Deeper