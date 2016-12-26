Cue Card goes for a second King George VI at Kempton PICTURE: Getty Images

The Briefing: key betting news, going and NRs

CHRISTMAS is deferred a day for racing fans, as Boxing Day provides an even bigger festive indulgence. A total of 11 meetings between Britain and Ireland are on, with the mild and fairly dry winter meaning that none have succumbed to the weather.

The major fixture is Kempton, where the five-strong field for the King George features a lip-smacking clash between Cue Card and Thistlecrack. It is the biggest meeting of stablemates away from Cheltenham in years.

The King George is supported by a couple of Grade 1s: the Christmas Hurdle, in which The New One will test Yanworth's Champion Hurdle claims, and an unusually open renewal of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Over in Ireland, Leopardstown's Christmas festival kicks off with the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase, which has a high-profile clash of its own between Identity Thief and Min, and the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

Today's big races

1.15 Leopardstown: Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

1.30 Kempton: 32Red.com Chase (novices' limited handicap)

1.50 Wetherby: 188Bet Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase

2.05 Kempton: 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase

2.20 Leopardstown: Racing Post Novice Chase

2.40 Kempton: 32Red.com Christmas Hurdle

3.15 Kempton: 32Red King George VI Chase

Going update

Down Royal: Soft

Fontwell: Good to soft (soft in places)

Huntingdon: Good to soft (good in places)

Kempton: Good (good to soft in places)

Leopardstown: Soft (yiedling in places)

Limerick: Heavy

Market Rasen: Good to soft (good in places)

Sedgefield: Good to soft (good in places)

Wincanton: Soft (good to soft in places)

Wetherby: Good to soft

Wolverhampton: standard

Market movers

2.05 Kempton: Amore Alato 11-1 (from 14s)

2.40 Kempton: The New One 7-4 (from 9-4)

2.55 Market Rasen: Fearless Tunes 17-2 (from 10-1)

3.45 Kempton: Omessa Has 14-1 (from 20s)

Key non-runners

12.55 Kempton: Bazooka

3.45 Kempton: Mr Fickle