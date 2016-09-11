Curragh: hosts day two of Irish Champions Weekend on SundayPICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners
Today's big races
12.55 Chantilly: Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert
2.00 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Niel
2.35 Curragh: Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes
3.10 Curragh: Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes
3.10 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Vermeille
3.40 Curragh: Moyglare Stud Stakes
3.50 Chantilly: Qatar Prix du Moulin
4.10 Curragh: Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes
4.25 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Foy
4.50 Curragh: Palmerstown House Estate Irish St Leger
5.05 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Gladiateur
5.25 Curragh: Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes
Going update
Curragh: Yielding, good to yielding in places on the round course
Chantilly: Good
Bath: Good to soft, good in places
Ffos Las: Soft
Chelmsford: Standard
Listowel: Soft to heavy
Key non-runner
No key early absentees.
Market movers
3.10 Curragh: Washington DC into 7-1 (from 9)
4.15 Curragh: Psychedelic Funk into 10-1 (from 14)