Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Cappella Sansevero and Andrea Atzeni winning the Nestle Supporting Irish Autism Action Round Tower Stakes The Curragh Photo: Patrick McCann 31.08.2014

Curragh: hosts day two of Irish Champions Weekend on Sunday

  PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Peter Scargill 9:00AM 11 SEP 2016 

Today's big races

12.55 Chantilly: Qatar Prix du Petit Couvert

2.00 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Niel

2.35 Curragh: Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes

3.10 Curragh: Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes

3.10 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Vermeille

3.40 Curragh: Moyglare Stud Stakes

3.50 Chantilly: Qatar Prix du Moulin

4.10 Curragh: Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes

4.25 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Foy

4.50 Curragh: Palmerstown House Estate Irish St Leger

5.05 Chantilly: Qatar Prix Gladiateur

5.25 Curragh: Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sales Stakes

Going update

Curragh: Yielding, good to yielding in places on the round course

Chantilly: Good

Bath: Good to soft, good in places

Ffos Las: Soft

Chelmsford: Standard

Listowel: Soft to heavy

Key non-runner

No key early absentees.

Market movers

3.10 Curragh: Washington DC into 7-1 (from 9)

4.15 Curragh: Psychedelic Funk into 10-1 (from 14)

 
News Archive

Search