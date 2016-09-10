Idaho goes for Classic glory in the Ladbrokes St Leger at 3.45PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners
Today's big races
2.00 Doncaster: At The Races Champagne Stakes
2.35 Doncaster: Ladbrokes Portland (Handicap)
2.50 Chester: Betway Stand Cup
3.10 Doncaster: Saint Gobain Weber Park Stakes
3.45 Doncaster: Ladbrokes St Leger Stakes
5.35 Leopardstown: Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes
6.10 Leopardstown: Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes
6.45 Leopardstown: QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes
Going update
Doncaster: Good, good to firm in places
Bath: Good
Chester: Good to soft
Lingfield: Good, good to firm in places
Musselburgh: Good
Leopardstown: Inner track good, good to yielding in places; outer track yielding, good to yielding in places
Key non-runners
4.20 Doncaster: 7. Oceanus, 3. Temerity
Market movers
4.20 Doncaster: Drochaid 10-1 (from 12)
5.15 Lingfield: Sixties Sue 10-1 (from 16)