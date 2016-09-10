Search our News Archive

Idaho-1-360

Idaho goes for Classic glory in the Ladbrokes St Leger at 3.45

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Keith Melrose 9:00AM 10 SEP 2016 

Today's big races

2.00 Doncaster: At The Races Champagne Stakes

2.35 Doncaster: Ladbrokes Portland (Handicap)

2.50 Chester: Betway Stand Cup

3.10 Doncaster: Saint Gobain Weber Park Stakes

3.45 Doncaster: Ladbrokes St Leger Stakes

5.35 Leopardstown: Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes

6.10 Leopardstown: Clipper Logistics Boomerang Stakes

6.45 Leopardstown: QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes

Going update

Doncaster: Good, good to firm in places

Bath: Good

Chester: Good to soft

Lingfield: Good, good to firm in places

Musselburgh: Good

Leopardstown: Inner track good, good to yielding in places; outer track yielding, good to yielding in places

Key non-runners

4.20 Doncaster: 7. Oceanus, 3. Temerity

Market movers

4.20 Doncaster: Drochaid 10-1 (from 12)

5.15  Lingfield: Sixties Sue 10-1 (from 16)

 
