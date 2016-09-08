Search our News Archive

Doncaster

Doncaster: going at the track is good, good to soft in places

  PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)  

The Briefing: Betting, going and non-runners

 By James Burn 8:05AM 8 SEP 2016 

Today's big races

2.30 Doncaster: Clugston Construction May Hill Stakes

3.05 Doncaster: DFS Park Hill Stakes

3.40 Doncaster: Weatherbys Hamilton £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes

Going update

Doncaster: good, good to soft in places

Chepstow: good to soft

Clonmel: good, good to firm in places

Chelmsford: standard

Epsom: good

Key non-runners

3.05 Doncaster: 1 Anzhelika, 5 Frosty Berry

3.40 Doncaster: 14 Geneva Convention

Market movers

1.55 Doncaster: Money In My Pocket 12-1 (from 16)

2.30 Doncaster: Rich Legacy 5-1 (from 11-2)

3.05 Doncaster: Simple Verse 9-2 (from 5)

3.40 Doncaster: Marie Of Lyon 14-1 (from 25)

 
