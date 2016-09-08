Doncaster: going at the track is good, good to soft in placesPICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: Betting, going and non-runners
Today's big races
2.30 Doncaster: Clugston Construction May Hill Stakes
3.05 Doncaster: DFS Park Hill Stakes
3.40 Doncaster: Weatherbys Hamilton £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes
Going update
Doncaster: good, good to soft in places
Chepstow: good to soft
Clonmel: good, good to firm in places
Chelmsford: standard
Epsom: good
Key non-runners
3.05 Doncaster: 1 Anzhelika, 5 Frosty Berry
3.40 Doncaster: 14 Geneva Convention
Market movers
1.55 Doncaster: Money In My Pocket 12-1 (from 16)
2.30 Doncaster: Rich Legacy 5-1 (from 11-2)
3.05 Doncaster: Simple Verse 9-2 (from 5)
3.40 Doncaster: Marie Of Lyon 14-1 (from 25)