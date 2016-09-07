Search our News Archive

Richard Hughes: “He is to Goodwood what Rafael Nadal was to Roland Garros”

Richard Hughes:three-time champion is in action at Doncaster today

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

The Briefing: betting going and non-runners

 By James Burn 8:00AM 7 SEP 2016 

Today's big races

3.00 Doncaster: VIP Premium Vaping & E_Liquids Scarbrough Stakes (Listed)

3.35 Doncaster: Clipper Logistics Leger Legends Classified Stakes

Going update

Doncaster: good to soft, good in places

Carlisle: good to soft, good in places in the home straight

Uttoxeter: good (watered)

Kempton: standard to slow

Market movers

2.30 Doncaster: Andok 13-8 (from 4)

3.00 Doncaster: Equimou 8-1 (from 12)

3.35 Doncaster Stoked 11-1 (from 28)

 
