Richard Hughes:three-time champion is in action at Doncaster todayPICTURE: Getty Images
The Briefing: betting going and non-runners
Today's big races
3.00 Doncaster: VIP Premium Vaping & E_Liquids Scarbrough Stakes (Listed)
3.35 Doncaster: Clipper Logistics Leger Legends Classified Stakes
Going update
Doncaster: good to soft, good in places
Carlisle: good to soft, good in places in the home straight
Uttoxeter: good (watered)
Kempton: standard to slow
Market movers
2.30 Doncaster: Andok 13-8 (from 4)
3.00 Doncaster: Equimou 8-1 (from 12)
3.35 Doncaster Stoked 11-1 (from 28)