Limato heads the betting for the 32Red Sprint Cup

  PICTURE: EDWARD WHITAKER  

The Briefing: betting, going and non-runners

 By Alex Wiltshire 9:00AM 3 SEP 2016 

Today's Big Races

2.25 Haydock: 32Red Casino Stakes

3.00 Haydock: 32Red Mile

3.30 Haydock: 32Red Casino Handicap

4.30 Haydock: 32Red Sprint Cup

2.40 Ascot: Albert Bartlett Handicap

3.10 Ascot: Appletiser Stakes

3.15 Kempton: Totequadpot Sirenia Stakes

3.45 Kempton: ToteScoop6 September Stakes

Going

Haydock: Good

Ascot: Straight: good to firm, good in places. Round: good, good to firm in places

Kempton: Standard to slow

Thirsk: Good

Stratford: Good, good to firm in places

Wolverhampton: Standard

Key non-runners

Haydock 2.25 (1) Montataire, (5) Drochaid

Haydock 3.00 (6) Here Comes When

Ascot 3.10 (7) Sixties Groove

Kempton 3.15 (6) Moonlit Show

Kempton 3.45 (3) Fire Fighting

 
