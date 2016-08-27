Goodwood: track hosts seven races todayPICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
The Briefing: Betting, going and non-runners
Today's big races
2.45 Goodwood: Prestige Stakes
4.30 Goodwood: Doom Bar Celebration Mile
Going
Newmarket: good to firm (watered)
Beverley: good
Goodwood: good to firm, good in places
Cartmel: good, good to soft in places
Windsor: good to firm, good in places
Redcar: good to soft
Key non-runners
2.45 Goodwood: 5 On Her Toes
3.20 Goodwood: 6 Donncha, 18 Northgate Lad
Market Movers
2.50 Cartmel: Fingerontheswitch 5-6 (from 7-4)
6.00 Windsor: 5-6 (from 11-10)