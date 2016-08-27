Search our News Archive

Hoof It - Goodwood - 30/07/2011

Goodwood: track hosts seven races today

The Briefing: Betting, going and non-runners

 By James Burn 8:39AM 27 AUG 2016 

Today's big races

2.45 Goodwood: Prestige Stakes

4.30 Goodwood: Doom Bar Celebration Mile

Going

Newmarket: good to firm (watered)

Beverley: good

Goodwood: good to firm, good in places

Cartmel: good, good to soft in places

Windsor: good to firm, good in places

Redcar: good to soft

Key non-runners

2.45 Goodwood: 5 On Her Toes

3.20 Goodwood: 6 Donncha, 18 Northgate Lad

Market Movers

2.50 Cartmel: Fingerontheswitch 5-6 (from 7-4)

6.00 Windsor: 5-6 (from 11-10)

 
