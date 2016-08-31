Swiss Storm is trained by David Elsworth

Swiss Storm and Harba next Frankels on track

THE LATEST chapter of the Frankel story could be penned at Haydock on Thursday and Friday when the next pair of the former Sir Henry Cecil-trained superstar's offspring are set to hit the track for the first time.

To date, Frankel has sired ten individual winners from 14 runners and those have already racked up a remarkable 17 wins between them, including Group scorers Queen Kindly and Fair Eva.

First up is the powerfully made Swiss Storm, who is trained and part-owned by David Elsworth and takes on nine rivals in the 6f maiden on Thursday.

Although he has no hands-on experience of Frankel, Elsworth knows all about the family of the youngster as he trained his half-sisters Swiss Dream and Swiss Diva to black type success.

Bred by fellow part-owners Lordship Stud, Swiss Storm was bought by his trainer for 235,000gns at Tattersalls October sales last year.

Elsworth said: "My two-year-olds are not renowned for winning first time up but Swiss Storm has prepped well and we are hoping he can make a nice debut. He'll get further but I have him in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes and wanted to see how he would go over six furlongs on some nice ground - which they say it is."

Elsworth added: "I bought the horse myself at Tattersalls and then Trevor Harris [owner of Lordship Stud] who bred him asked if he could come back in so I left him have half. The Frankel story is an added pressure we could have done without but he's had a remarkable start and I just hope an old fumbler like me doesn't bugger up his stats !"

Most expensive Frankel juvenile

On Friday, William Haggas introduces his first Frankel runner in the shape of Harba, who faces 11 rivals in the 6f maiden fillies stakes.

Owned by Al Shaqab, Harba is the most precocious of the five Frankel juveniles Haggas has on his books.

The Newmarket trainer said: "Harba has been going nicely and is the most forward of my Frankel two-year-olds by far. She hasn't worked on the grass yet should be fine, although she will improve for the run."

Haggas also has charge of La Figlia, who is the most expensive Frankel to go through the ring at €1.8 million when she was sold as a foal in 2014.

Haggas said of the daughter of 1,000 Guineas winner Finscael Beo: "La Figlia is coming along slowly and hopefully we can get a run into her at the backend."