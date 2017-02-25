Melon: was the 4-1 favourite for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Supreme favourite Melon drifting on Betfair



MELON, favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, was on the drift on Betfair on Saturday morning, with his price more than doubling to 11 (10-1) from 5 (4-1).

The shift in price on the Willie Mullins-trained novice, an impressive winner of a Leopardstown maiden last month, was replicated by some bookmakers, with Betway going 5-1 (from 10-3) and Coral 4-1 (from 3).

Those who have already backed Melon may cling to the fact last year's Mullins hotpot Min drifted to 9 (8-1) from 3 (2-1) on February 18 before the trainer allayed any fears by declaring the Supreme favourite was absolutely fine.

Min was sent off 15-8 favourite for the festival opener and found only Altior too good, finishing best of the rest some seven lengths adrift of the brilliant winner.

If Melon was ruled out it would be further heartache for Mullins, who has lost Vautour this season and seen injury deny favourites Faugheen, Annie Power, Min and Getabird from running.

