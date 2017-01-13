Sego Success could again go off favourite for the Classic Chase PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Support continues for Chesterfield in Lanzarote

THE tide of support for Chesterfield in this afternoon's 32Red Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton shows no sign of stopping, with the Seamus Mullins-trained seven-year-old halving in price to 7-1 in the space of 24 hours.

Available at 33-1 earlier in the week, Chesterfield finished strongly in mid-divison in the last month's Wessex Youth Trust Handicap Hurdle on his first start for Mullins.

That was the former John Ferguson-trained hurdler first run for two years and punters are dismissing the potential 'bounce' factor in the Lanzarote, a race which does not look as strong as the Ascot contest.

Fountains Windfall, who had an alternative engagement at Warwick, is another positive for the Lanzarote after shortening to 12-1 (from 16).

Sego backed for success

At Warwick, Sego Success started favourite for last year's Betfred Classic Handicap Chase and he is challenging for that position again with his price now 8-1 (from 14).

His trainer Alan King said: "He's run well on both his outings this season but we're trying him in blinkers for the first time. We schooled him in them on Monday and they seemed to sharpen him up. He goes there in good form."

It is always worth noting a well-backed JP McManus-owned runner and earlier on the card Geordie Des Champs has been cut to 9-4 (from 3-1) for the Grade 2 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle.