Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Scott burton twitter pic

Striking workers occupy the parade ring at Auteuil

  PICTURE: Scott Burton  

Strike action forces cancellation at Auteuil

 By Scott Burton 1:31PM 28 FEB 2017 

THE first meeting of the year in Paris was abandoned at Auteuil on Tuesday after officials failed to reach agreement with union representatives and employees who had occupied the parade ring.

The protest was organised to highlight a number of grievances including concern over the future of Saint-Cloud and Maisons-Laffitte as well as proposed contractual changes. 

France Galop director general Olivier Delloye led negotiations with union leaders for almost two hours but no significant progress was made. 

Four of Tuesday's races have been added to Sunday's meeting at the track, though union leaders have not ruled out a repeat of Tuesday's action.

More to follow...

 
News Archive

Search