Todd Pletcher: leading trainer has a fine chance of winning the Poseidon PICTURE: Getty

Pletcher holds aces

in Pegasus consolation



Preview: USA, Saturday 6.30pm GMT (live on ATR)

Gulfstream Park: Poseidon Hcap (ungraded) 1m1f, dirt, 4yo+

TRAINER Todd Pletcher holds a strong hand in the Poseidon Stakes, which provides the $400,000 highlight of the Pegasus World Cup undercard.

Ineligible for Graded status in its first year, this is a newly minted consolation race aimed at those who paid the $1m fee to enter horses for the Pegasus. Leading contenders Stanford and Madefromlucky will move into the main if their 'entrymate' being scratched.

Top-weight Stanford (Todd Pletcher/John Velazquez), who landed the $1m Charles Town Classic last April, is partly owned by the Coolmore team, who came to a deal with Arrogate's owners Juddmonte to enable the Breeders' Cup winner to run in the Pegasus.

They retain their Poseidon spot, however, and Stanford looks a major player after returning from a six-month layoff to beat Pegasus contender Keen Ice by three lengths at this venue last month in a Grade 3.

Pletcher-trained stable companion Madefromlucky (Javier Castellano), who moves into the Pegasus if California Chrome is a non-runner, was fourth in the same race. Others to note include last year's Preakness runner-up Cherry Wine (Dale Romans/Corey Lanerie) and Imperative (Robert Hess/Antonio Gallardo), who won the Charles Town Classic a couple of years ago.