Simple Verse (maroon silks): filly is back at the scene of her finest moment PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

St Leger meeting: Three key questions for day two

James Burn takes a look at what could make the headlines on day two of Doncaster's St Leger meeting on Thursday

Simple Verse back on track?

This term promised plenty for Simple Verse who ended last season by winning the St Leger and the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

She returned this year when second in the Jockey Club Stakes and fourth in the Coronation Cup, but was well beaten in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot.

Off since then, the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old returns in the DFS Park Hill Stakes (3.05) over the St Leger course and distance.

She is back against fillies and mares and comes out top on official (113) and Racing Post Ratings (127), but concedes 12lb to the three year-younger runners.

Can Kilmah confirm Prestige form?

Kilmah was a game winner of the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood two weeks ago and meets four of the fillies she beat that day in the Clugston Construction May Hill Stakes (2.30).

Trained by Mark Johnston, she faces Urban Fox (third), Rich Legacy (fourth), Urban Fox (fifth) and Grecian Light (last of seven).

Rich Legacy looked like an extra furlong would help her so stepping up to a mile on Thursday should suit, but a bigger threat could come from Blending, who created a decent impression when winning at Newmarket last month.

She represents John Gosden, who won the May Hill with Rainbow View in 2008.

Another big payday for Fahey?

The richest race on Doncaster's card is the Weatherbys Hamilton £300,00 2-Y-O Stakes (3.40), with £146, 540 for first place.

It has been won for the last two years by Richard Fahey, who has sent out Bond's Girl and Mr Lupton.

The Malton trainer, who also landed the race with Wootton Bassett in 2010, fields Scofflaw, who was down the field in a Goodwood nursery last time, and Marie Of Lyon, who was last seen finishing fifth to Fair Eva in the Princess Margaret at Ascot in July.

That form probably makes her the pick of the Fahey pair, but Ed Dunlop's National Stakes winner Global Applause is likely to be on shortlists especially with Ryan Moore aboard.