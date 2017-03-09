David Nicholls: won nearly every Group 1 sprint as a trainer PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicholls calls time on training career

DAVID NICHOLLS, dubbed the 'Sprint king' after winning nearly every major Group 1 sprint, has announced he is to quit training with immediate effect.

Nicholls, who partnered more than 400 winners as a jockey, took up training in 1992 and won the July Cup, Nunthorpe and Prix de l'Abbaye.

Continent and Regal Parade struck twice at Group 1 level for the trainer, while the likes of Bahamian Pirate, Moss Vale and Tax Free helped him dominate the sprinting scene for years.

Nicholls, who endured a lean spell in recent seasons, faces a trial in the summer on two charges of sexual assault relating to incidents at his Tall Trees yard in Sessay, near Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

His final runner was a winner as stable star Sovereign Debt landed a valuable race in Doha last month.

Nicholls, 60, tweeted on Wednesday night: "Sovereign Debt was our last runner from Tall Trees as due to financial problems we have had to cease training.

"It was nice to go out on a high during what has been a difficult time and I'd like to thank all our owners that have supported us."

Former champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa tweeted: "So sad to hear that Dandy Nicholls has had to give up training. #toptrainer #sprintking."