Limato: ran admirably on first try at five furlongs in Nunthorpe PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Sprint Cup favourite Limato unlikely to run

LIMATO, as short as 11-4 with Ladbrokes in ante-post betting on Haydock's 32Red Sprint Cup next month, is unlikely to contest the Group 1 as trainer Henry Candy believes the four-year-old needs plenty of time between his races.

A gallant two-length runner-up to Mecca's Angel in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last Friday when underfoot conditions went against him, Limato could reappear in the the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret at Chantilly over Arc weekend in October - a race in which he finished second to Make Believe in 2015 - before a tilt at the Breeders' Cup.

"All is good," said Candy, who is set to be represented by last year's winner Twilight Son at Haydock. "He came out of York very well, but the Haydock race [September 3] will come too soon for him. He doesn't operate when races come that close together.

"He will probably go to America for the Breeders' Cup later in the year, and if it stayed dry at Chantilly he could run in the Foret."

Limato, who landed the first Group 1 of his career when slamming Suedois by two lengths in the July Cup at Newmarket last month, needs fast ground to produce his best form and was inconvenienced by the rain which fell on the Knavesmire ahead of the Nunthorpe.

The son of Tagula is versatile as regards distance, and has shown top-class form at trips from five furlongs to a mile. He has two possible options at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita, namely the Turf Sprint and the Mile.