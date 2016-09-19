Spatial: filly's form paid handsome tribute by Sobetsu on Saturday

PICTURE: Getty Images

Spatial and Sobetsu set

for Fillies' Mile rematch

SOBETSU'S spectacular ten-length maiden win at Newmarket on Saturday paid handsome tribute to the horse who defeated her by three and a half lengths on her previous start, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Spatial.

And the pair could clash again on their next starts with both being earmarked for the Group 1 Dubai Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on October 7.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, Spatial's Newmarket victory now appears to boast some of the most eyecatching maiden form of the season. Besides Sobetsu, who placed third, the second and fourth in the contest have also won impressively on subsequent starts, with the rest yet to race again.

"The form is working out extremely well," said Cheveley Park Stud managing director Chris Richardson. "We like our filly and I know Sir Michael is very sweet on her."

A race to remember: Spatial's maiden win form

Result: Newmarket, August 26

1. Spatial

2. Unforgettable Filly

Subsequent 7l winner at Lingfield

3. Sobetsu

Subsequent 10l winner at Newmarket

4. Flying North

Subsequent ½l winner at Ascot

Spatial is likely to be pitched straight into Group 1 class next time out and the Dubai Fillies' Mile is the race circled in the calendar.

"Sir Michael will be fairly patient but I think the target is likely to be that," Richardson said. "She's a filly who has got a serious future and we're going to treat her like a good one.

"It's early days but we like what we see at home. She's certainly caught the imagination, although we'd like to let the filly do the talking. She's out of Spacious, a very good racemare herself and remarkably consistent. This filly is looking to have a huge amount of potential and the mare is being mated accordingly."

Rematch on the cards

A rematch with Sobetsu is likely if Spatial heads to the Fillies' Mile next month with trainer Charlie Appleby leaning towards a return to Newmarket with his talented juvenile.

"She has come out of the race very well," Appleby said on Monday. "She is under consideration for both the Prix Marcel Boussac and the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

"I think she is more likely to go for the Fillies' Mile. She has shown she acts well on the track -- and, for convenience, it is just up the road. It will not be a long trip, away from home, which is what France would be."