Ryan Moore riding Alice Springs, the last horse he rode in a race PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Ryan Moore returns to race-riding on Friday

FORMER champion jockey Ryan Moore will have his first ride in Britain in almost four weeks when he partners the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Spatial in the opening race at Newmarket on Friday.

Moore initially took a "short break" after riding Alice Springs in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville the day after Glorious Goodwood, but revealed after missing the ride on Caravaggio in the Phoenix Stakes the following weekend that he would allow himself more time to recover.

Moore's conscious decision to not rush back means that his chances of a fourth jockeys' title have slimmed dramatically.

After Goodwood his 57 winners left him just one behind defending champion Silvestre De Sousa. Now De Sousa is on 75 winners, four ahead of Jim Crowley. Nonetheless, Moore's impending return has led some bookmakers to cut his odds to as short as 10-1 for the title, though 25-1 is still available.

After a couple of weeks of riding out at Newmarket, Moore will return to competitive action aboard warm favourite Spatial.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly made an encouraging debut at Newmarket under Ted Durcan and is typically well bred, being out of Summer Mile winner Spacious who raced in the same colours.

Fancied to make a winning return

David Milnes, Newmarket correspondent for the Racing Post, certainly seems to think Spatial can provide Moore with a successful first ride back. He has made the filly his nap selection on Friday.

Milnes said: "She made an encouraging debut over course and distance three weeks ago and has since impressed on Long Hill. She is fancied to give Ryan Moore a winning return."