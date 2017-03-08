Daniel Tudhope: rides course and distance winner Showboating PICTURE: Mark Cranham

London fancied despite fears over surface

MANY of these runners are old Fibresand friends. Veteran Showboating and last year's winner Captain Revelation have acquitted themselves well this winter against all-weather star Mithqaal, who has since been sold to race in the US.

RELATED LINKS 3.30 Southwell card

Favourites fare well

Following the market has paid off recently as five of the last ten favourites successful and eight of the last ten scorers were sent off at 4-1 or shorter.

Young guns fire

The young trio of London, Shah Of Armaan and Zoravan have something to live up to as four-year-olds have won this in six of the last ten years.

What they say

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Captain Revelation and Anton Chigurh

Captain Revelation has had a little break since his last run and had been a little disappointing, but he likes this track. He and Anton Chigurh are both course specialists.

John Balding, trainer of Showboating

He's had a little break to pick himself up and I would have been confident if he had a better draw, but I still think he'll run a good race.

Phil McEntee, trainer of London

He's been too keen and needs to learn to settle. He has a US pedigree but I'm not sure if he'll act on Fibresand. A mile is okay and he drops into a 0-80 for the first time. I'm hoping for a big run if he handles the surface.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Red Touch and Playtothewhistle

Both have good form at the track and must have a chance, but Red Touch might be a bit high in the handicap still.

Mark Loughnane, trainer of Among Angels

It's his first time at a mile but he stayed seven furlongs very well the other day. If he gets the trip he has a big chance as he always runs well at the track.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Shearian

He's in really good form but the handicapper has been a little harsh on him. He has it all to do with the draw not being kind but he should run well again.

George Baker, trainer of Aqua Ardens

He's got good form at the track and I was delighted with his second last time. It's good to have Pat Cosgrave back on him and Nayef's progeny have a very good record at this course.