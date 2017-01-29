Some Plan the last

horse standing in Arkle

Report: Leopardstown, Sunday



Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1) 2m1f, 5y0+



A GREAT week for trainer Henry de Bromhead and owner Roger Brookhouse was topped off nicely as Some Plan won under Davy Russell.



It was a victory largely achieved on the horse's ability to stay upright, as all three rivals departed at various junctures, leaving Russell to take victory.

RELATED LINKS Race result

The drama started almost immediately, as Some Plan's stablemate Identity Thief came to grief at the first, reducing the field to three.

Next to exit was favourite Bleu Et Rouge, who, having made a mistake at a previous fence, was once again sketchy, and this time Barry Geraghty was unable to maintain the partnership.

That left Royal Caviar and Some Plan to do battle, and having jumped well, Royal Caviar then got the last all wrong and came tumbling down, leaving Some Plan to mop up the spoils at 100-30.

Bookmaker reaction was understandbly muted, with the winner cut to 16-1 in some quarters for the Racing Post Arkle, but he can also be backed at 25-1 with other firms.

Arkle favourite Altior was trimmed to odds-on in a couple of places after his rivals blotted their copybooks.

Winning trainer De Bromhead said: "I'd say we'd go for the Arkle. He's thinking about his jumping more now and he's a good horse in his own right."