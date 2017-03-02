Sole Power at Meydan, the scene of one of his Group 1 wins PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sole Power: five quotes that defined his career



FOLLOWING the retirement of star sprinter Sole Power on Thursday, we look back at some of his most memorable moments through the words of those closest to him.



"The last time I had a Group 1 winner someone woke me up, so I am trying to stay awake!'

Who: Eddie Lynam, trainer

When: Friday, August 20, 2010

Where: York following Sole Power's 100-1 Nunthorpe Stakes win

Sole Power announced his arrival on the big stage in unforgettable fashion as he got the better of the great Starspangledbanner in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The 100-1 shot made smooth headway into the race, taking up the running with a furlong to run and had enough up his sleeve over what proved to be his optimum five furlong trip, defeating the 6-4 favourite by a length and a quarter.

Sole Power won his first King's Stand Stakes under Johnny Murtagh PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

"When you are the 100-1 winner of a Group 1 you are always put in that pigeonhole but he showed everyone what he could do today."

Who: Johnny Murtagh, jockey

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2013

Where: Royal Ascot, after Sole Power won his first King's Stand Stakes

While sent off a significantly shorter price than for his maiden Group 1 victory, Sole Power's starting price of 8-1 would still have cheered many a punter as he landed the first of two King's Stand Stakes.

And whereas a former Australian superstar had been downed at York, this time it was South African raider Shea Shea who was sent off the 11-4 favourite, with just a neck between the pair at the finish after Sole Power shot up the stands' rail to score.

"I've never made up five lengths like that in my life."

Who: Richard Hughes, jockey

When: Tuesday, June 17, 2014

Where: Royal Ascot, following Sole Power's second King's Stand

Richard Hughes had never ridden Sole Power in a race before this day and the look on his face in the press conference afterwards said all anyone needed to know about the impression the horse had left on him.

Quite simply, Hughes had never felt himself moving so fast on horseback in his life during an explosive burst of speed that saw Sole Power ease to his second King's Stands Stakes success in as many years, the first horse in the modern era to achieve such a feat.

Richard Hughes: a leading member of the Sole Power fan club PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I didn't want to look at the screen in the closing stages and that is most definitely his most amazing win yet."

Who: Paddy Power, son of owners David and Sabena

When: Friday, August 22, 2014

Where: York, after Sole Power won his second Nunthorpe Stakes

Sole Power's style of being produced late meant he was always liable to give his supporters a spot of heart trouble and no race better encapsulated this than the 2014 Nunthorpe Stakes.

Travelling powerfully under Richard Hughes, Sole Power was tanking but it looked like he may not find a gap. However, at the last possible moment, the pair surged between Moviesta and Hot Streak to record a stunning win.

"If ever I'm in trouble, I think of Sole Power - he's just given us so much."

Who: Sabena Power, owner

When: Saturday, March 28 2015

Where: Meydan, after Sole Power won the Al Quoz Sprint

Sabena Power's love for Sole Power was evident throughout his remarkable career and was especially so on an emotional night in Dubai as the old boy finally won the Al Quoz Sprint at the fifth time of asking.

Both Sole Power and Slade Power gave the Power family a remarkable ride, the pair winning seven Group 1 races between them, including a remarkable King's Stand Stakes and Diamond Jubilee Stakes double in 2014.

For all connections, Sole Power's retirement signals the end of a glorious era.