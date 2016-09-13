So Mi Dar: set to face Arabian Queen in a stellar Yarmouth clash PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

So Mi Dar and Arabian set for seaside showdown



For Flat fans Wednesday will be an extremely good day to be beside the seaside as Yarmouth's showpiece event has delivered a cracker of a contest.

Last year's 50-1 Juddmonte International heroine Arabian Queen meets the unbeaten So Mi Dar, who cruised to a four-length success in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes in May.

Both fillies are on the comeback trail. The John Gosden-trained So Mar Di has not raced since that York romp, while Arabian Queen was last seen being soundly beaten by Postponed in the Coronation Cup.

Jeff Smith's star receives a pound from her younger opponent, which pleases David Elsworth, who said: "If we're anywhere near right we're meeting So Mi Dar on very favourable terms.

"She came back wrong behind after the Coronation Cup and after exhaustive tests all we could find was it was probably something muscular. We had a recurrence of the problem six weeks ago but she's now back on track.

"Running at Yarmouth will do her more good than me galloping her all the time, and although she isn't unfit she will benefit for the run - I just hope her enthusiasm outweighs her fitness."

Frankie Dettori, rider of So Mi Dar, said of his mount: "This is a stepping stone. We know she's a good filly but this is her first race back and she has a penalty to carry."

Yarmouth must pass a 9am inspection to race after a wet patch was discovered on the straight before Tuesday's meeting. However, track officials said they anticipate the card will get the all clear.