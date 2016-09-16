Golden Horn: won last year's Arc for Frankie Dettori PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sky Sports to broadcast three-hour Arc special



SKY SPORTS has stepped into the breach left by Channel 4 and will broadcast more than three hours of live coverage of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from Chantilly next month.

While both Racing UK and At The Races are already committed to covering Europe's richest race, the event will be without terrestrial coverage for the second time in four years.

The programme on Sky Sports 2 will feature all the build-up to the big race, which is due off at 3.05pm BST, as well as several of the supporting Group 1s on the card.

Sky Sports 2 is available in more than six million homes across the UK.

Sky have previously taken evening meetings in conjunction with At The Races, as well as broadcasts from the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

In another boost to the race's profile there will a special 20-minute highlights show on Eurosport from 4.30pm.