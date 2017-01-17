Sire De Grugy: will run at Newbury next month instead PICTURE: Getty Images

Sire De Grugy misses Clarence House Chase

SIRE DE GRUGY, who had been the 8-1 third-favourite for Saturday's Berkshire Community Foundation Clarence House Chase at Ascot, will not run, trainer Gary Moore confirmed to the Racing Post on Tuesday.

Successful in the race in 2014 - the year he won the Champion Chase - Sire De Grugy was put through his paces at Moore's Sussex yard on Tuesday morning and the trainer feels he needs a little more time after he unseated in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last month.

Moore will, however, be represented in the race by Ar Mad, last seen finishing fourth in the Tingle Creek.

Second-favourite for the Clarence House behind Tingle Creek winner Un De Sceaux, he will be the mount of Moore's son Jamie, who is Sire De Grugy's regular rider.

"I've spoken to the owners and Jamie and Sire definitely doesn't run on Saturday, but Ar Mad definitely does and I'm happy with him," Moore said.

"Sire just needs a bit more time between his races and hasn't quite worked the way he can do."

Newbury's Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase on February 11 will be Sire De Grugy's main target now, Moore added.