Simple Verse, the St Leger heroine 12 months ago, scored again PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Simple Verse the star on Town Moor once again



Report: Doncaster, Thursday

DFS Park Hill Stakes (Group 2) 1m6f132y, 3yo+ fillies & mares

SIMPLE VERSE used every last drop of her stamina to reel in the gallant Pretty Perfect and follow up her win in the St Leger over course and distance 12 months ago.

In what was an intriguing contest to watch, the three-yeear-old Pretty Perfect looked like she may have stolen it as she scampered clear - having been up at the sharp end of a brutal pace throughout - with Simple Verse struggling to find a passage through horses.

However Simple Verse delivered a thrilling late surge to grab the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly on the line and provide trainer Ralph Beckett, jockey Osin Murphy and owner Qatar Racing with a Group 2 double following the earlier success of Rich Legacy in the May Hill Stakes.

Murphy admitted he had been forced to ride for luck as the race did not pan out the way he had hoped and said: "Sometimes when they race up the rail, they just fall back into your lap so I had to be patient but I had a very willing partner.

"I'd have liked to have been following Abingdon but I was behind Pamona and I had to just ride for luck then."

The jockey also praised Beckett and his staff for getting the four-year-old, off the track since disappointing in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, back to winning ways.

"Down at the start, I knew we had her back," he said. "She was different to all year and fair play to Ralph and his team, they've done an unbelievable job with her."

'She wants to go further'

A delighted Ralph Beckett is now eyeing a return to Ascot for Simple Verse, with the Group 2 Lond Distance Cup over two miles on the radar.

"We had a few problems with her post Ascot, and it wasn't easy getting her back from her break," said the trainer.

"She wants this trip, she wants to go further, but I'm delighted. I imagine that we'll probably go to the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.

"It's a shame it's not a Group 1 but it's probably the race for her."