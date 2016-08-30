Crowley and De Sousa: going head-to-head for the title PICTURE: Getty Images

Crowley cut again for jockeys' title after double

JIM CROWLEY extended his advantage over Silvestre de Sousa in the jockeys' standings after notching a double at Kempton on Saturday afternoon.

De Sousa, who was out of luck at Kempton, registered a winner of his own at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening to cut the deficit to two.

Crowley, who is seeking a first jockeys' title, has been cut to a best price of 8-15 with Betfred, while reigning champion De Sousa can be backed at 7-4 with Ladbrokes and Paddy Power.

How the riders fared on Saturday

The day could not have started any better for Crowley after he booted home the David Elsworth-trained Sir Dancealot in the opener at Kempton. Following two seconds he registered another winner when Arab Spring made the most of a drop in class to take the feature September Stakes, with De Sousa having to settle for second aboard Robin Of Navan.

Crowley had a strong-looking book of rides at Wolverhampton but he had to give up his first two mounts - who were well beaten in any case - after his light aircraft was unable to take off due to the poor weather which blighted much of the country.

Crowley's plane arrived in time for the 5f maiden but his intended mount Tschierschen was a non-runner and De Sousa scored aboard odds-on favourite Well Done, who was the champion's only ride at the meeting.

Despite riding the favourite in the last two races, Crowley was unable to add to his tally of 87 winners for the season.

The only Flat action in Britain on Sunday takes place at York and both Crowley and De Sousa will be in action.

Sunday rides

Crowley

2.10 Eynhallow

2.40 Green Howard

3.10 Solar Flair

3.40 Spinnaker Bay

4.10 Touch The Sky

4.40 Dark Defender

De Sousa

2.10 First Up

2.40 Eutropius

3.10 Scrutineer

3.40 Parys Mountain

4.10 Brittleton